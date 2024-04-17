J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Declares GBX 0.96 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Trading Up 6.4 %

SMJ opened at GBX 125 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £49.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.58. J. Smart & Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.14).

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

(Get Free Report)

See Also

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.