Head-To-Head Comparison: Borealis Foods (BRLS) & Its Peers

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -21.19 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 6.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Borealis Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 318 1292 1489 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.