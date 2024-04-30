Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $128,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.