Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,898. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $894.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,607. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $946.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $894.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.