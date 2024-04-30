Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.46. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

