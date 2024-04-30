Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases 9,202 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,082.70).

LON MONY traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.71). 429,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.63. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MONY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

