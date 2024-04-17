Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 6194390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.70.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

