Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6,200.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,200 ($77.18) and last traded at GBX 6,200 ($77.18), with a volume of 2489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,040 ($75.19).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £483.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,096.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,518.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,411.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 57.50 ($0.72) dividend. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,528.85%.

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($70.21), for a total value of £38,070 ($47,392.01). 67.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

