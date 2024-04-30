Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. 3,459,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

