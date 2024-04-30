Auxano Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 159,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

