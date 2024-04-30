Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.30. 1,854,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

