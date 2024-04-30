Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 31.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 14,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWIN

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.