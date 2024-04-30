Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Jose David Riojas Buys 400 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of BHRB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 2.22%.
Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
