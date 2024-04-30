First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Purchases 500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 940,871 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,825.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 388,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,307. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 390.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

