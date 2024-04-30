Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 13,285 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,247. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

