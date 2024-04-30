Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

IAU traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,477. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

