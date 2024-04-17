Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 7,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Featured Articles

