Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.1% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 83,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,567. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

