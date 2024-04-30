Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 2,174,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

