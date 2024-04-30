Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 158,771 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,771 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 6,517,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

