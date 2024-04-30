Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

