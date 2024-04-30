Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,055 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.4% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.50. 20,884,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,625,977. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $315.11 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.