Certuity LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.63. 461,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,556. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.41 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

