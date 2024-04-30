Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 603.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 476,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. 5,085,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,040,660. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

