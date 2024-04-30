Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after buying an additional 476,983 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 34,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 139,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. 6,159,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047,021. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $471.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

