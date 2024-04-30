Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Shares of SEVN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,245. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.