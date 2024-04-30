LGL Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $750.86 and a 12 month high of $1,269.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,065.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

