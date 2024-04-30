Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 5,667,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.