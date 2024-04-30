Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Rises By 6.7%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get authID alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUID. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in authID during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of authID by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

authID Price Performance

About authID

Shares of authID stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. authID has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.