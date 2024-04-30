Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AQWA stock remained flat at $17.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Water ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.