Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,678 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 333,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,534. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.