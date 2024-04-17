CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.6% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.91. 964,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.47. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 822.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

