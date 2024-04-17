Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

