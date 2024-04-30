Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 452,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.