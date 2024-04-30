T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

