Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,205 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,205 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

