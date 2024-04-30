iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USMV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,782 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

