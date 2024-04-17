Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 93 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 600,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,854. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,256,617. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

