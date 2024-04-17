Sfmg LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.10. 25,254,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,259,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

