Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 13,667 Shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. AB Disruptors ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 590.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 531,717 shares during the last quarter.

FWD stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

