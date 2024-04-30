Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $511,814. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

