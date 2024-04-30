Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 38,192 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,940,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,941,051. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.