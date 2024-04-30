Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,557 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

