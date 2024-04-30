Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $126.35 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,438 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.75% of CMS Energy worth $126,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 531,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

