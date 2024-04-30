Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.80. 139,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,081. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

