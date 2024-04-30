Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.58 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

