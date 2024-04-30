Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,043. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

