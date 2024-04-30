Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $222.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

WM stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.52. The stock had a trading volume of 585,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

