Certuity LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.0% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. 10,465,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,107,221. The firm has a market cap of $471.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

