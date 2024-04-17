Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RCL traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

